Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival hosts interactive virtual fall event

The Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival is hosting a virtual Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday to connect art lovers with local, regional, and nationwide artists, makers and artisans.

“We’re hosting this interactive virtual event to help our amazing artists so they can connect with their customers,” says Ewa Harr, festival director.

The Live Virtual Event platform for the Virtual Crozet Fall Arts and Crafts Festival is made possible with easy-to-use technology from BoothCentral. The platform will bring artists and patrons together face-to-face in a live and interactive environment. The platform requires no additional software or hardware – a compatible browser on a desktop or mobile device is all that’s needed.

To attend, you can register in advance at my.boothcentral.com/v/events/crozet-fall-arts-and-crafts-festival.

Log on Saturday at 10 a.m. to enter a Live Virtual Event that will feature the sights and sounds of an Arts and Crafts Festival.

Each Artist/Exhibitor will have their own “booth” that includes photos, videos, a web site link and ways to connect live.

Most Artists/Exhibitors will be available by live video and text chats to answer individual questions and provide additional information.

Some Artists will give virtual tours of their spaces and studios.

Our Livestream will include Artist demos, live interviews, and musical guests including The Stickers, The Love Logic Band, Gina Sobel, and Kim and Jimbo Cary.

Ewa Harr and Margot Diaz will share news and updates throughout the event, live from Crozet.

