Cross Country: Virginia men picked to finish top three in ACC preseason poll

Published Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020, 1:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia men’s cross country team was picked to finish third according to the ACC preseason poll released on Tuesday.

The Cavalier women were selected 10th in the conference preseason poll.

The men’s team returns 14 runners from last year’s roster including Randy Neish (Glastonbury, Conn.) and Peter Morris (Hamilton, Va.). Morris helped the Cavaliers win the 2019 NCAA Southeast Region Championships, while both Morris and Neish competed with the Cavaliers at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Morris earned USTFCCCA All-Southeast Region and All-ACC honors. In addition to the 14 returning UVA runners, Virginia welcomes 13 incoming student-athletes to the team.

The women’s team returns 2019 USTFCCCA All-Southeast Region honoree Gabriella Karas (Louisville, Ky.) who paced the team at the regional championships and ACCs. Fourteen members of the women’s team return from last season, while 10 incoming student-athletes round out the Cavaliers’ 2020 squad.

The Cavaliers will open the season on Sept. 25, hosting the Virginia Invite at Panorama Farms in Earlysville.

ACC Men’s Preseason Poll

1. Notre Dame

2. Syracuse

3. Virginia

4. NC State

5. Wake Forest

6. Florida State

7. Virginia Tech

8. Duke

9. North Carolina

10. Georgia Tech

11. Louisville

12. Pitt

13. Boston College

14. Clemson

15. Miami

ACC Women’s Preseason Poll

1. NC State

2. Florida State

3. Notre Dame

4. Syracuse

5. North Carolina

6. Wake Forest

7. Boston College

8. Duke

9. Virginia Tech

10. Virginia

11. Georgia Tech

12. Louisville

13. Pitt

14. Clemson

15. Miami

Information from Virginia Athletics

Related

Comments