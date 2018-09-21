Cross country: No. 17 UVA men place fourth at Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown

The No. 17 UVA men’s cross country team recorded a fourth-place finish (98 points) at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown, hosted by Boston College at Franklin Park, on Friday (Sept. 21).

Four of the five scoring Cavalier runners finished in the top 25 at the meet. Graduate student Brent Demarest (Charleston, S.C.) led the team, placing seventh overall with a time of 24:15.7. Junior AJ Ernst (Marblehead, Mass.) and redshirt junior Alex Corbett (Burke, Va.) placed 15th and 19th, respectively. Ernst captured a time of 24:29.4 as Corbett finished with a time of 24:33.4. Junior Randy Neish (Glastonbury, Conn.) recorded a time of 24:37.7 for 22nd place, while junior Ari Klau (West Hartford, Conn.) rounded out the team’s top five with a 35th-place finish and a time of 24:54.6.

“It was a solid start for us in what is basically our first meet of the season,” head men’s cross country coach Jason Dunn said. “It was also a great opportunity for us to preview the ACC championship course which will serve us well down the road. We are not yet at full strength with our lineup, but we are already looking forward to our return to Boston in five weeks.”

No. 10 Syracuse was the top team at the meet, recording a score of 37. No. 26 Washington recorded a score of 70 for second place, while No. 30 Ole Miss finished third with a score of 77.

The Cavaliers will compete next at the Penn State National Open on Oct. 12.

UVA women finish eighth at Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown

The UVA women’s cross country team placed eighth (222 points) on Friday (Sept. 21) at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown, hosted by Boston College at Franklin Park, topping No. 11 Providence and No. 22 Syracuse in the process.

Freshman runner Abbey Green (Bethesda, Md.) led the Cavaliers in the competition, recording a third-place finish. She ran a time of 17:16.8 in the 5k race.

“I was pleased on how the women raced today,” head women’s cross country coach Megan LaVoie said. “I saw some very positive things throughout the race. We have to work on getting closer together as a group. I think this was a good starting point for the team and we are excited to have a few weeks of good training before our next race.”

Freshman Emma Wolcott (Leesburg, Va.) was the second UVA runner to cross the finish line, recording a time of 17:50.7 for 26th place. She was followed by sophomore Kiera Bothwell (Springfield, Va.) in 42nd place and freshman Helena Lindsay (Yokohama Japan) in 71st place. Bothwell recorded a time of 18:03.6, while Lindsay captured a time of 18:18.6. Sophomore Hannah Moran (Salem, Va.) rounded out UVA’s top five runners, finishing 87th with a time of 18:30.2.

In the team standings, Ole Miss won the meet with a score of 102. Georgia Tech finished second with 105 points, while Utah placed third with 161 points.

Virginia will return to action on Oct. 12, running in the Penn State National Open in University Park, Pa.

