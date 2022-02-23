Crimora man dead from injuries in two-vehicle crash in Augusta County

At 12:08 p.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 254 and Route 640 in Augusta County.

A 2007 Mazda 3 was traveling east on Route 254 when a 2000 Dodge Caravan, traveling north on Route 640, entered the intersection and struck the Mazda.

The driver of the Dodge, Silver E. Madison, 84, of Crimora, was transported to Augusta Health where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger in the Dodge, Shirley M. Madison, 80, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mazda, Michael A. Cole, Jr., 56, of Stuarts Draft, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.