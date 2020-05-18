Crime data from Albemarle County shows other impacts from COVID-19 lockdowns

Published Monday, May. 18, 2020, 10:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Crime data from the Albemarle County Police Department released Monday shows that the COVID-19 lockdown has had impacts on social behavior beyond public health.

Property crime increased 31 percent in April compared to a five-year average of the same time period. This, according to ACPD, can be attributed to larcenies from sheds and properties.

Trespassing incidents increased over 40 percent between March 1 and May 2 compared to the three-year average of the same time period.

Disorder incidents decreased 8 percent between March 1 and May 2 compared to the 3-year average of the same time period.

Domestic violence calls for service from January to May were 31 percent higher when compared to a three-year average of the same time. A similar increase of 37 percent can be seen when comparing the number of calls during just the stay-at-home order time period (March 1- May 2) to a three-year average of the same time.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments