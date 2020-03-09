Crews working to contain Albemarle County brush fire

Published Monday, Mar. 9, 2020, 6:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the Virginia Department of Forestry are currently responding to a brush fire at the 4100 block of Green Creek Road.

The fire is 25 percent contained. There are no injuries and no damage to structures. There is no need for evacuation, however smoke will be visible for miles.

There are no road closures.

Updates to come as they become available.

Related