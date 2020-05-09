Crews to extend South Main Street turn lanes onto Port Republic Road

Crews are expected to begin work on Monday to extend the two South Main Street left-turn lanes onto Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg.

The effort will increase the amount of vehicles able to safely sit in the turn lanes on South Main Street, where waiting vehicles

can occasionally back up into the through traffic lanes.

The work will double the amount of space in the turn lanes.

While work takes place, drivers may experience intermittent traffic impacts due to lane closures in either direction. Drivers should use caution when traveling in this area.

Work is expected to take approximately 90 days in hopes of completing the project prior to the start of the next school year.

