Crash takes the life of Craigsville man

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday at 12:30 a.m. on Route 42, less than a mile south of Katie Drive, in Augusta County.

A 2020 Kia Soul was westbound on Route 42 when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the highway. The Kia then struck several grills, a tree, a fire hydrant and a fence before coming to a rest.

The driver, Richard E. Hipes, 40, of Craigsville, died at the scene. He was not wearing a safety belt.