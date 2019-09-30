Craigsville man dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Trooper M. Brill is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County reported on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. on Route 601, less than a mile north of Route 682.

A 2000 Buick LeSabre was traveling south on Route 601 when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree.

The driver, Kyle D. Peters, 26, of Craigsville, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.