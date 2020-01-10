Craigsville man charged in fire that destroyed home

A Craigsville man has been charged in an early-Friday fire that destroyed his 62 N. Hancock St. home.

Michael Christopher Troxell, 54, has been ordered held without bond in connection with the fire, which was reported at 6:10 a.m.

Responding firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and a male and a female victim who were in the home were transported to Augusta Health for the treatment of minor injuries sustained as a result of the fire.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and a Virginia State Police arson investigator from the Appomattox field office responded to assist and investigate the origin and nature of the blaze.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, Troxell was subsequently charged with violation burning or destroying a dwelling house.

Troxell was taken into custody and after an appearance before the magistrate, and ordered held without bond.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

