Covington: I-64 eastbound lane closures July 6-10 for slope repairs
Motorists should be alert for right lane closures along eastbound Interstate 64 in the city of Covington from Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10.
The lane closures are scheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day from about mile marker 15 to 16.
The eastbound I-64 lane closures allow contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation to make repairs to a slope along the right side of the interstate. All work is weather permitting.
