Covington: Durant Road closure extended to June 28

Durant Road in Covington will remain closed between Willis Avenue and Thacker Avenue through Friday, June 28. For driver safety, this closure has been in place since early March as contractors cut back a steep rock slope along the roadway.

Durant Road had been scheduled to reopen in early June, but will remain closed an additional three weeks as crews finish slope work, pave the road and construct a new sidewalk. The work is part of a $2 million roadway and public-utility improvement project.

The detours for northbound and southbound drivers are about 5 to 6 miles in length, and include a portion of Interstate 64. Both routes accommodate passenger vehicles and commercial trucks.

The Durant Road project includes a new sidewalk with safety fence to improve pedestrian access between the Rayon Terrace neighborhood and shopping areas on Thacker Avenue. Other improvements include a new stormwater drainage system and new water and sanitary-sewer lines. The project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2019. All work is weather permitting.

For additional information about the Durant Road project, visit the VDOT Project Page at: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/covington_-_durant_road_improvements.asp

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

