COVID-19 vaccines will be widely available soon: But, not yet

Don’t just show up at a Community Vaccination Center hoping to get a COVID-19 shot, because they aren’t just going to let you in.

That’s the message from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health, which reports in a press release that only those individuals who receive an appointment or invitation to attend a Community Vaccination Center event will be permitted inside to be vaccinated.

CVCs currently are intended for people eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1 in Virginia, who are at higher risk for exposure to or severe illness from COVID-19.

Be patient; the vaccines will be widely available in a few weeks, and it won’t matter.

In the meantime, VDEM and VDH will continue to closely monitor demand for Phase 1 vaccinations in the areas where CVCs are operating, so that doses can be shifted as needed while continuing to vaccinate anyone in the area who is eligible in Phase 1.

Fluctuating registration numbers in the initial stages of site operations have allowed for walk-ins in some isolated instances, but this is no longer the case. Each clinic in Virginia has a plan for how to administer any unused doses at the end of the day, so that eligible individuals are prioritized.

Everyone who lives or works in Virginia should pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

Additional languages are available, and TTY users should call 7-1-1.

Individuals who have been invited to a CVC should keep in mind the following guidelines:

Plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.

No walk-ins will be accepted at this time. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.

Bring a copy of your invitation (email, text, barcode) or other proof of your name when you arrive at the site.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

