COVID-19 vaccine rollout in slow rollout in Central Shenandoah Health District

Central Shenandoah Health District is still in COVID-19 vaccination phase 1a, healthcare personnel and long-term care residents and staff, as some health districts across the Commonwealth have entered Phase 1b.

Phase 1b includes frontline essential workers, people age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.

Phase 1c will include other essential workers, people age 65 and older, people 16 and older with underlying medical conditions.

“Our goal is to get as many people in the phased priority groups vaccinated as quickly as possible” says Dr. Laura Kornegay, health director for CSHD, which spans more than 2,000 square miles across the Shenandoah Valley. “Because of the differences in populations in the five counties and five cities that make up the district, when the district enters Phase 1b vaccines may reach some areas more quickly than others. We should also expect overlap in the phases as we work through the vaccination process.”

Probably needless to say, the Central Shenandoah Health District is currently not accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine.

For general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and to subscribe to the CSHD COVID-19 Vaccine Newsletter, email cshdinfo@vdh.virginia.gov.

If you are an employer who is listed in Phase 1a or Phase 1b and have not already contacted the health district, email cshd_esf8@vdh.virginia.gov.

Virginians who do not fall into priority categories will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine when it is more widely available. Once the vaccine is rolled out to the general public, distribution will be similar to the flu vaccine.

People will be able to get the vaccine from a local pharmacy, primary care physician, Federally Qualified Health Center/free clinic, local health department or other clinic that is participating as a COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider.

The public will be able to see which groups are eligible and what phase Virginia is in at any given time at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/. Keeping an eye on our website and visiting VDH’s FAQs (www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-faq/) is the best way to stay up to date on this information.

