COVID-19 vaccine booster Q&A: Who can get it, and when?

As the country continues to improve its vaccination numbers in the attempt to end this year-plus-long coronavirus pandemic, the time has come for some to receive their booster shots. It can be tricky to know when exactly is the right time, whether you are eligible and more, so here is a look at everything you need to know.

Who is eligible?

According to the CDC, COVID-19 Vaccine boosters are available currently for those who have received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and are currently…

65 years and older

Over the age of 18 who live in long-term care settings

Over the age of 17 who have underlying medical conditions

Over the age of 18 who work or live in high-risk settings

Why is a booster needed?

Studies have shown that protection against the virus may decrease over time, specifically against the Delta variant, making a booster essential to your health. Data has shown that a booster has increased the immune response in trial participants.

What if I received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson?

At this time, boosters are not available for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Just last week, FDA advisers voted to recommend emergency use authorization for boosters, so official approval could be coming soon.

Is there a chance we could mix which vaccine we get?

Not yet, but The New York Times reported that a “mix and match” approach for COVID-19 booster shots is in process of approval from the FDA.

Finding a COVID-19 vaccine

There are various ways you can find a vaccine:

Search on vaccines.gov Text your zip code to 438829 Call 1-800-232-0233

For more information, click here.

Story by Roger Gonzalez