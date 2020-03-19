 

COVID-19 Update: UVA Health visitation changes

Published Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020, 5:19 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva healthAs part of its planning and preparedness efforts for COVID-19, UVA Health will make changes to its visitation policies effective at 7 a.m. Friday, March 20.

One Designated Visitor Per Patient

Visitation is limited to one designated visitor in the inpatient units at UVA Medical Center, along with the Emergency Department, UVA Outpatient Surgery Center and all UVA outpatient clinics. Visitation remains suspended at the UVA Transitional Care Hospital.

Visitation Hours

Visitation is limited to 10 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. daily.

Limited Valet Parking

Valet parking will only be available for patients and visitors with disabled parking placards or license plates.

Questions?

Visitors with questions are asked to call ahead to 434.924.0000.



augusta free press news
augusta free press news

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.