COVID-19 Update: UVA Health ambulatory clinic visits
UVA Health will reschedule all ambulatory clinic visits that are scheduled between now and April 6 with the exception of urgent care and sick visits.
This equates to approximately 60-75 percent of UVA Health’s clinic visit volume. This decision will be continuously reassessed.
Work to contact patients and reschedule clinic visits will begin immediately. Where possible, visits could occur over the phone or via telemedicine – additional details will be shared as they become available.
