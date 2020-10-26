COVID-19 testing update: Local numbers below state, well below national

COVID-19 positive tests in the Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta, Harrisonburg-Rockingham and Charlottesville-Albemarle areas are trending generally below state numbers, and well below national numbers, according to our analysis.

The local numbers are from Monday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 data dashboard.

The national data is from the COVID Tracking Project.

Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta

Positive COVID-19 tests in past week: 89

Seven-day average of new positive tests: 12.7

Positives per 100,000 population per day: 10.3

Harrisonburg-Rockingham

Positive COVID-19 tests in past week: 113

Seven-day average of new positive tests: 16.1

Positives per 100,000 population per day: 11.9

Charlottesville-Albemarle

Positive COVID-19 tests in past week: 148

Seven-day average of new positive tests: 21.1

Positives per 100,000 population per day: 13.4

Virginia

Positive COVID-19 tests in past week: 7,447

Seven-day average of new positive tests: 1,064

Positives per 100,000 population per day: 12.5

United States

Positive COVID-19 tests in past week: 482,757

Seven-day average of new positive tests: 68,965.3

Positives per 100,000 population per day: 20.9

Story by Chris Graham

