COVID-19 testing update: Local numbers below state, well below national
COVID-19 positive tests in the Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta, Harrisonburg-Rockingham and Charlottesville-Albemarle areas are trending generally below state numbers, and well below national numbers, according to our analysis.
The local numbers are from Monday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 data dashboard.
The national data is from the COVID Tracking Project.
Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta
- Positive COVID-19 tests in past week: 89
- Seven-day average of new positive tests: 12.7
- Positives per 100,000 population per day: 10.3
Harrisonburg-Rockingham
- Positive COVID-19 tests in past week: 113
- Seven-day average of new positive tests: 16.1
- Positives per 100,000 population per day: 11.9
Charlottesville-Albemarle
- Positive COVID-19 tests in past week: 148
- Seven-day average of new positive tests: 21.1
- Positives per 100,000 population per day: 13.4
Virginia
- Positive COVID-19 tests in past week: 7,447
- Seven-day average of new positive tests: 1,064
- Positives per 100,000 population per day: 12.5
United States
- Positive COVID-19 tests in past week: 482,757
- Seven-day average of new positive tests: 68,965.3
- Positives per 100,000 population per day: 20.9
Story by Chris Graham