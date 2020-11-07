COVID-19 testing in the Central Shenandoah Health District next week

Published Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, 10:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district next week.

Testing is available for those who are symptomatic and/or a close contact of a case, as well as for the general public.

Testing for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case

Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. to noon: Verona | Augusta County Government Center

Thursday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to noon, Buena Vista | Rockbridge Regional Communication Center

Friday, Nov. 13, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Harrisonburg | Hillandale Park. Appointment needed, call 540-574-5102.

Testing for anyone 17 years old and up

Free COVID-19 testing for anyone 17 years old and up who wants a test, no pre-screening required.

Monday, Nov. 9, 2-5 p.m. Harrisonburg | Rockingham County Fairgrounds

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2-5 p.m.Harrisonburg | JMU University Park

Pre-registration for these general public events is preferred but not necessary, registration can happen onsite.

Anyone can pre-register for these testing events at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Related

Comments