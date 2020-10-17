COVID-19 testing in Lexington, Stuarts Draft, Harrisonburg next week
The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold free COVID-19 testing events throughout the district next week.
Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.
Locations, dates, times
- Tuesday, Oct. 20 Lexington (Augusta Health Lexington Primary Care) 9am to 12 noon – No appointment needed
- Wednesday, Oct. 21 Augusta County (Stuarts Draft Park – Pool House) 9am to 12 noon – no appointment needed
- Friday, Oct. 23 Harrisonburg (Hillandale Park) 7:30 to 10:30am – Appointment needed. Call 540-574-5102. Registration closes Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.