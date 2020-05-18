COVID-19 testing available in Waynesboro at Tuesday community event

The Central Shenandoah Health District of the Virginia Department of Health in conjunction with the Virginia National Guard and the City of Waynesboro Department of Emergency Management will be conducting a community COVID-19 testing event.

The event will be held on Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of William Perry Elementary School at 840 King Ave.

There will be 250 tests available on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration or pre-screening is required.

Tests will be available in both a drive-through and walk-up manner.

Testing is free. No insurance is required.

Participants are requested to wear a mask, respect social distancing of six feet between individuals at all times, and advise the testing and healthcare staff if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

