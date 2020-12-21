COVID-19 relief funds may be available for water, sewer bills in Harrisonburg

Published Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, 10:10 am

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Utilities is working to make the community aware of funding that has become available to help those who have experienced an economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, which can assist in the payment of customers’ water and sewer bill, is available for residential users and commercial/non-residential customers, and can aid with bills dated March 1, 2020, to Dec. 30, 2020.

It cannot be used for past due amounts prior to this time period, and cannot be used by customers who have already received utility assistance through the City’s CARES Act partnership with People Helping People.

It is designed to be a one-time opportunity, and may only be used to pay water and sewer consumption and base charges.

“We know that many in our community continue to struggle due to the impacts of COVID-19, and we are very grateful to be able to offer this assistance to our residents and businesses,” Harrisonburg Public Utilities Director Mike Collins said. “Our team is dedicated to serving the people of Harrisonburg, and we will continue to strive to do all we can to support you during these difficult times.”

Those interested in applying for funding must first download and complete the Customer Intake Form available on the City’s website at www.harrisonburgva.gov/public-utilities.

Any questions may be addressed to Public Utilities at waterservice@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-434-9959.

