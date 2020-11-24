COVID-19 outbreak at Middle River Regional Jail grows to 44 positives

Middle River Regional Jail reported today that 25 officers, 15 inmates and four nurses have tested positive for COVID-19.

The officers and nurses who tested positive are self-isolating at home, as are an unreported number of additional staff, based on contact tracing.

The inmates who tested positive were among 76 overall who were tested as part of targeted testing of two inmate housing units and of individual inmates who had exhibited symptoms.

MRRJ Superintendent Jeffrey Newton has determined based on the high prevalence of COVID-19 positives that all inmates and staff should be tested.

That mass testing will be conducted on Wednesday.

The jail has canceled all inmate programs, including family visitation, and Newton has directed limits on inmate movement, the opening of the recreation yard as an additional housing unit, coordination with the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Sheriff’s Office to stop inmate transfers for 14 days, and coordination with local courts to delay scheduled hearings with self-reporting inmates for 30 days.

