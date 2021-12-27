COVID-19 issues force postponement of Virginia Tech-UNC hoops matchup

Published Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, 12:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia Tech at North Carolina men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29, has been postponed.

Virginia Tech is in COVID protocols, resulting in the postponement. The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modifield 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the game.

The latest 2021-22 Virginia Tech men’s basketball schedule can be found here.

Related



