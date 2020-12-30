COVID-19 issues force postponement of UVA-Louisville women’s hoops game

The Virginia women’s basketball game against Louisville scheduled to be played on Sunday in Charlottesville has been postponed.

The postponement follows COVID-19 issues within the Virginia women’s basketball program.

The program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

The full 2020-21 ACC women’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

