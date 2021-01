COVID-19 issue forces postponement of UVA-Virginia Tech hoops matchup

A positive COVID-19 test for a UVA Basketball staff member has led to the postponement of Saturday’s Top 25 matchup between the ‘Hoos and in-state ACC rival Virginia Tech.

Somebody must have forgotten to tell 2020 that it was over.

The usual stuff about quarantining and contact tracing applies here.

Story by Chris Graham

