COVID-19 in Virginia: Numbers continuing to trend in positive direction

The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to decline. As do COVID-related hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard pegs the seven-day average of new cases at 836. The recent high-water mark was eight days ago, back on May 31, when the seven-day average was 1,195.

That’s a decrease of 30 percent over the eight-day period.

The number of Virginians hospitalized for COVID-19 back on May 31 was 1,458.

The dashboard of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has the number hospitalized with COVID-19 today at 1,173.

That’s a decrease of 19.5 percent.

COVID-19 patients account for 7.1 percent of hospital capacity statewide.

The number of COVID-19 patients currently in ICU is 308 today, down from 371 back on May 31, a decline of 17 percent.

One other key metric: the VHHA dashboard reports that 18 percent of ventilators in Virginia hospitals – 545 of the 2,982 that are available – are currently being used, and of that overall number, 165 are COVID-19 patients, down from 196 back on May 31, a decrease of 15.8 percent.

Back to the VDH dashboard for the next sets of numbers: broken down by region.

We get numbers specific to Northern Virginia – the localities of Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County, Fairfax City, Falls Church, Loudoun County, Manassas City, Manassas Park, and Prince William County – and then the rest of Virginia.

The population breakdowns for the two: NoVa is roughly 2.5 million, the rest of Virginia, 6 million.

The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in NoVa is at 425.3 today, down from 685.3 per day back on May 31, a decrease of 37.9 percent.

The seven-day average of new cases in the rest of Virginia is at 410.9 today, down from 509.4 on May 31, a decrease of 19.3 percent.

Note that the more geographically compact NoVa, which accounts for 29.4 percent of Virginia’s population, is also accounting for more than half of the state’s COVID-19 cases.

Story by Chris Graham

