COVID-19 data update: Vaccine numbers trending up, case, hospitalization numbers trending down

Published Monday, Mar. 8, 2021, 2:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Nearly 1.5 million Virginians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and just under 10 percent of the state’s population has received two.

This from Monday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, which pegs the number with at least one dose at 1,491,065, 17.5 percent of the state’s population, and the number with two doses at 823,887, 9.7 percent of the population.

The CDC has the numbers nationally at 60,005,231 with at least one dose, 18.1 percent, and 31,285,186, 9.4 percent, so we’re in line with the aggregate numbers.

Good news there.

More good news: actually, this is great news. The VDH COVID-19 data dashboard reported 892 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The last time Virginia reported fewer than 1,000 new cases: Oct. 26, four and a half months ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Virginia hospitals today is 1,141, the third straight day that the total was below the 1,200 mark.

Prior to the past three days, the last time we were under 1,200 was Nov. 10.

Nationally, the COVID Tracking Project reported 41,265 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, and 40,212 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals, the lowest figure hospitalized since Oct. 21.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments