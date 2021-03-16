COVID-19 community vaccinations coming to life across the Commonwealth

Community Vaccination Centers are beginning to open across the Commonwealth to administer COVID-19 vaccinations on a larger scale.

A site in Danville opened on Monday, with a site in Portsmouth opening today. A Petersburg site is slated to open on Wednesday, and a fourth site in Prince William is scheduled to open next week.

All of these events are by appointment only and no walk-ins will be accepted. Individuals, who have pre-registered for the vaccine and are eligible under the state’s current phase for distribution, will be contacted to make an appointment to receive their vaccine doses.

To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). Additional languages are available.

Below are some helpful hints for the public who are scheduled to visit one of these sites.

Plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. You will not be allowed in early to receive your vaccine.

No walk-ins will be accepted at this time. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.

Please plan to bring a copy of your invitation (email, text, barcode) or proof of your name when you arrive at the site.

These community vaccination centers will not replace other local, small-scale efforts to deliver COVID-19. These sites are state-managed and made possible thanks to FEMA funding that was granted to Virginia for the state’s continued response to COVID-19.

The sites were selected after the Virginia Department of Emergency Management conducted an equity analysis to determine the communities with the largest number of vulnerable populations and communities with the largest percentage of vulnerable population and greatest COVID-19 impact.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

