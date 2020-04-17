COVID-19 and the importance of timesheets and time cards for those working remotely

TrackingTime announces a new integration with Microsoft Teams and more support for remote working

Working remotely is not a new concept and has gained a lot of ground over the last few years. Many companies already have a remote policy for some of their employees. This allows companies to save money as they reduce the expense of needing to create a physical workspace. This is exactly where TrackingTime seeks to make a difference.

Along came the COVID-19 crisis, forcing governments globally to impose lockdowns to maintain social distancing. More employees than ever before are now finding themselves working on important projects and daily tasks from home. Employers face the challenges of managing them remotely. No one is sure when normality will return, but working remotely need not be challenging for all concerned.

Meeting the challenges of working remotely during the COVID-19 crisis

One of the initial challenges of working remotely is communication, especially for scheduled meetings, but this one is easily managed by the huge availability of calling and instant-messaging tools.

Tracking the time that remote employees are spending on projects is trickier. Time is the most valuable resource to any business and in order to efficiently manage it TrackingTime has provided desktop and mobile apps that can be integrated with all the online services that teams rely on daily. Recently, TrackingTime announced that they were adding Microsoft Teams to the list of online services they support.

Managing projects and work hours with timecards

The most effective way to do this is with time tracking software. This will not only efficiently serve its purpose now but will also help employers keep track of how much input everyone is making, even after everything returns to normal and everyone moves back to the office.

Increased productivity

To ensure maximized productivity and profitability, companies can benefit from using timesheets, which allow them to know the number of hours worked on a project letting them bill customers accordingly. Employers can discover which schedules of each worker are most productive, letting them organize them better.

Improved administrative processes

Employee contributions can be measured and analyzed, helping management improve how they delegate tasks and the administrative process. Administration employees have an automated list of the tasks carried out and they need to spend less time organizing these. This leaves them with more time to tackle other important tasks, making them more productive.

Employee control

Timecard software allows management to analyze time and attendance through an automated system, making it easier to know who is available to take on a project. This way the system has all the information about who has worked overtime, who is on a break and where there are delays. This also reduces the time needed to work out payrolls and employees know what the value of their input is salary-wise.

Better monitoring and saving of time

It takes time for workers, even those working remotely, to manually find the task schedule on an excel sheet and to fill in the hours spent on a project. With Timecards, they are automatically clocked in as they start working and clocked out when they stop. This is an efficient system that increases their productivity and because they can also monitor their own progress, they become more productive.

How timesheet and timecard software work?

Employees usually fill in the timesheets daily and need to record the projects they worked on and the time they spent on each. Many employers have been keeping track with printed timesheets or online shared documents within an office to minimize wasted time and help employees improve their productivity.

With TrackingTime employees can clock in and out from their mobile app or desktop and these are shared among the whole team and with their employer. Automatic notifications ensure that employees remember to complete them, and these can also be edited by those with access.

Increasing productivity when working remotely with TrackingTime in Microsoft Teams

Within their Microsoft Teams workspace, business teams can now seamlessly track how much time they are working on each project even remotely. They can view what their colleagues are working on and monitor any absenteeism. Everyone on a team can open tasks and get an overview of projects, and there is no limit to the number of team members that can access this information.

Post COVID-19, TrackingTime will continue to provide its valuable service. This now also allows companies and remote workers to manage time and attendance directly in Microsoft Teams.

