Courtney Doberstein named new director of Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC

Published Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Courtney Doberstein has been selected as the new director of the Harrisonburg Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.

“One of the reasons I was attracted to this position is because I operate collaboratively, and was really drawn in and felt a shared vision

as I researched this position and talked to a few contacts within the 9-1-1 industry from the Virginia area,” Doberstein, who will begin in

her new position on June 15, said. “I have also been following not only HRECC on social media but the city as well and I just continue to

see evidence of collaboration. I can already see the team of telecommunicators, supervisors, etc. at HRECC are dedicated and caring 911 professionals.”

Doberstein’s career began as a telecommunicator for the Sun Prairie Police Department of Wisconsin, before moving on as a

telecommunicator and then communications supervisor for Dane County 9-1-1 Communications in Madison, Wisc. She then served as

the TIME and Technical Services Manager of the Wisconsin Department of Justice before moving to the Milwaukee Fire Department,

where she currently serves as Milwaukee’s representative presenting to state legislative committees on 9-1-1 issues, among many other

responsibilities.

Doberstein has served on numerous national committees, including the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO)

International Cyber Security Committee, the APCO International Standards Development Committee, and the National Emergency

Number Association System Security & Resiliency Committee. She has experience operating multi-million-dollar budgets and has led the

way on numerous operations projects.

“I believe I bring the experience needed for the position, but more important to me is personality; collaboration and enthusiasm,”

Doberstein said. “I believe we can make a difference when we collaborate. Working together and building relationships with those we

serve is very important to me.”

Her wealth of experience and expertise made Doberstein the perfect fit for the HRECC, which operates as a joint service between the

City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“I am confident Courtney will continue the leadership she has shown throughout her career here with the HRECC,” Harrisonburg City

Manager Eric D. Campbell said. “We are very proud of our team and everything they do every day and night for our community, and I

am excited to see what Courtney brings to those efforts to serve Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.”

“We are fortunate to have someone with Courtney’s experience and leadership abilities coming to join our team,” added Rockingham

County Administrator Stephen King.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments