Court Square Theatre to host Pride Film Festival June 15-19

Court Square Theater in downtown Harrisonburg is hosting a Pride Film Festival June 15-19 featuring five films.

All films have an R rating.

The films include:

A Fantastic Woman (1 hour 44 minutes; Spanish with English subtitles)

Hedwig and The Angry Inch (1 hour 35 minutes)

The Kids Are All Right (1 hour 44 minutes)

Milk (2 hours 8 minutes)

Moonlight (1 hour 51 minutes)

“We carefully selected these films to inform, entertain and celebrate LGBTQI culture,” said CST Managing Director J.P. Gulla.

The word pride, Gulla said, is an important cultural construct within the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) community.

“In addition to representing solidarity, and identity, the word also serves as a call for resistance to discrimination and violence,” he said.

Doors open 30 minutes before each showtime.

Adult tickets are $9.50 per film; and seniors and students, $8.50.

For more information, visit valleyarts.org/pride-film-fest or call (540) 433-9189.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

