Court Square Theater to host International Festival activities on Sept. 24
Court Square Theater is offering an afternoon of diverse cultural entertainment as part of Harrisonburg’s 2022 International Festival on Saturday, Sept 24.
In addition to the casual outdoor community gathering at Court Square and opportunities to circulate among participating downtown businesses, festival-goers can pop into CST throughout the afternoon for folk music, dance, and films from Cuba and Spain.
Here’s the International Festival afternoon lineup for Court Square Theater:
- 12-12:15 p.m.: Ukrainian Folk Music, Singer/Pianist Alex Stupak;
- 12:15-12:55 p.m.: Ukrainian Folk Music, Singer/Kobza-Bandura Player Alex Lagoda;
- 1-1:40 p.m.: Mexicana/Americana Folk, Singer Caitlin Fernandez;
- 2-3:45 p.m.: Cuban film, ”The Last Out” (Hispanic Film Festival ticket prices apply; $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors, $5 for students);
- 4-4:30 p.m.: Indian Classical Dance, Komal Vaish Dance Troupe;
- 4:30-5 p.m.: Latin & South American Band, Cafe con Leche;
- 5-5:30 p.m.: Congolese Dancer/Singer Bienvenu Ziata Howbuna;
- 5:30-6 p.m.: Congolese Dancers Benjamin & Yvette;
- 6-6:30 p.m.: Mask and Commedia Dell’arte Movement (French & Italian), Doe Polanz, PhD;
- 7-9 p.m.: Spanish film, ”The Good Boss” (Hispanic Film Festival ticket prices apply; $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors, $5 for students).
For more information on CST films and events, visit courtsquaretheater.org
For additional details on Harrisonburg’s International Festival, see harrisonburg-international-festival.org
Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.