court square theater rolls out educational program first production will be willy wonka jr
Culture

Court Square Theater rolls out new educational program with ‘Willy Wonka JR’

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

court square theaterCourt Square Theater in downtown Harrisonburg has rolled out a new educational program titled ACT ONE. It is designed as a year-long program that will help foster a love for and understanding of theater – through instruction in every aspect of a production from script to stage.

“Our summer theater camps generated such excitement – and an interest in learning more about how to be involved in live theater productions – that we began work right away to develop a year-round program,” said CST Managing Director J.P. Gulla. “That’s the backstory of ACT ONE, and we are thrilled to be able to launch this program.”

ACT ONE is wasting no time getting started. They are holding auditions for their first production, Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. The production was selected because it is a fun story with roles for all ages, said Gulla.

Co-directed by Gulla and Second Home Learning Center assistant director Leeanne Shepherd, the production is scheduled for Feb. 10-19, 2023.

Auditions will be held Oct. 17 and 18 at 6 p.m.

Children (ages 7 and up) and adults are invited to participate in the auditions. Participants should prepare a one-minute monologue and be ready to sing and read excerpts from the show. Acting resumes and headshots are requested but not required.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg. The theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

For more information, visit courtsquaretheater.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

