Court Square Theater presents ‘Miraculous Magical Balloon’

Published Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022, 12:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The award-winning Synetic Theater will present The Miraculous Magical Balloon at Court Square Theater Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets (Adult-$15; Student/Senior-$13) are now available at valleyarts.org/performances.

Expressed through movement, masks, pantomime illusions, and dazzling choreography, The Miraculous Magical Balloon tells the story of a traveling actor and his magical trunk full of toys, tricks, and surprises.

For more than 20 years, Synetic Theater has thrilled audiences with its athletic and high-voltage physical performances. The group emerged from the creative vision of founders Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili, Georgian artists who moved to the United States in the 1990s. Trained in dance, theatre and film, the Tsikurishvilis combine traditions of the Caucasus with distinctly American styles to tell classic stories through movement, music, technology and visual arts.

Paata Tsikurishvili first learned this show from his master teacher, Igor Romanov, in Georgia 45 years ago, and he and Irina first performed it in America at the Kennedy Center in 1996. Since then, The Miraculous Magical Balloon has delighted audiences all over the world.