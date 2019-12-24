Court Square Theater presents Hiss Golden Messenger Jan. 14

Court Square Theater welcomes ​Hiss Golden Messenger ​on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ​Nashville singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt, daughter of John Hiatt, will open the show.

Describing the Durham-based ​Hiss Golden Messenger ​is like trying to grasp a forgotten word: on the tip of your tongue, yet hard to speak.

Songwriter and bandleader M.C. Taylor’s music is at once familiar, yet impossible to categorize: Elements from the American songbook — steady, churning acoustic guitar and mandolin, gospel emotion, eerie steel guitar tracings, the bobbing and weaving organ and electric piano — provide the bedrock for Taylor’s existential ruminations about parenthood, joy, hope, and loneliness.

Taylor formed ​Hiss Golden Messenger ​with Scott Hirsh in 2007. For more than 10 years, Taylor has spearheaded the perpetually evolving group, touring and recording relentlessly, earning devotees along the way.

Court Square Theater presents ​Hiss Golden Messenger Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ​Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 advance and $22 at the door ($1 for each ticket purchase will be donated to Durham Public Schools Foundation to promote success and equity for every student). ​

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Court Square Theater Music Series 2019 Lead Sponsor is James McHone Jewelry, with additional support from Series Sponsor VMRC.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.

