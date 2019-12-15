Court Square Theater presents Hank Williams Sr. tribute Dec. 27
Court Square Theater will host a Hank Williams Sr. Tribute Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 pm. This popular show brings together an all-star cast of friends who get together once a year to celebrate the songs of a country music idol.
GRAMMY® winners Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer host the evening with the Bumper Jacksons. The band is rounded out with The Kennedys (Pete & Maura), Patrick McAvinue, and Mark Schatz.
Hank Williams was a consummate country songwriter, with hits that included “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “The Lovesick Blues,” and “Jambalaya.” He died at the age of 29, on New Year’s 1953, leaving behind a legacy of songs and performances that will not be forgotten. In the six years of his recording career, Hank Williams created the definition of the perfect country song.
Court Square Theater hosts the Hank Williams Sr. Tribute on Friday, Dec. 27. Doors open at 6 pm, with the show beginning at 7 pm. Tickets are $25 advance and $29 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.
Court Square Theater Music Series 2019 Lead Sponsor is James McHone Jewelry, with additional support from Series Sponsor VMRC.
Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg
