Court Square Theater presents A Night of Illusion Drag Show Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets ($10-advance, $15 at door) are now available at valleyarts.org/performances.

This family-friendly performance for all ages is hosted by J.P. Gulla (aka “Big Daddy”) and Special Guest Enya Salad. Featured entertainers are: Sable Jones St. James (Miss Gay VA US at Large 2021), Jaxon Cox, Genesis Knight, Chenoweth Nicole Blake, Jayda Knight, and Makayla Monroe (Miss Impulse 2021).

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org/performances or call 540.433.9189.