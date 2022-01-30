Court Square Theater offers live comedy, films in February
February at Court Square Theater features an evening of live comedy, along with a mix of recently released films, a couple of love stories in time for Valentine’s Day, and the 1950 Walt Disney classic Cinderella.
The X2 Comedy Series returns to CST Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), providing high quality clean (PG-13) laughs from nationally touring, regional and local comedians.
Tickets ($20 each) are available online at valleyarts.org/performances, with group discounts available (call 540-433-9189).
February film highlights (see courtsquaretheater.org for showtimes and advance tickets) include:
Feb. 2-6
- Kurt Vonnegut: Stuck in time (Wed-Sun)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Wed-Sun)
- Michelangelo: Love and Death – Arts on Screen series (Wed)
Feb. 9-13
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Wed-Sun)
- Romeo and Juliet (Wed-Sun)
- The Notebook (Fri-Sun)
- Walt Disney’s 1950 Cinderella – Family Film series (Sat)
- Michelangelo: Love and Death – Arts on Screen series (Sun)
Feb. 16-20
- Flee (Wed-Sun)
- Parallel Mothers (Wed-Sun)
- Michelangelo: Love and Death – Arts on Screen series (Wed)
Feb. 23-27
- Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Wed-Sun)
- Parallel Mothers (Wed-Sun)
- Michelangelo: Love and Death – Arts on Screen series (Sun)
*Movie titles and showdays subject to change.