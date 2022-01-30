Court Square Theater offers live comedy, films in February

February at Court Square Theater features an evening of live comedy, along with a mix of recently released films, a couple of love stories in time for Valentine’s Day, and the 1950 Walt Disney classic Cinderella.

The X2 Comedy Series returns to CST Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), providing high quality clean (PG-13) laughs from nationally touring, regional and local comedians.

Tickets ($20 each) are available online at valleyarts.org/performances, with group discounts available (call 540-433-9189).

February film highlights (see courtsquaretheater.org for showtimes and advance tickets) include:

Feb. 2-6

Kurt Vonnegut: Stuck in time (Wed-Sun)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Wed-Sun)

Michelangelo: Love and Death – Arts on Screen series (Wed)

Feb. 9-13

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Wed-Sun)

Romeo and Juliet (Wed-Sun)

The Notebook (Fri-Sun)

Walt Disney’s 1950 Cinderella – Family Film series (Sat)

Michelangelo: Love and Death – Arts on Screen series (Sun)

Feb. 16-20

Flee (Wed-Sun)

Parallel Mothers (Wed-Sun)

Michelangelo: Love and Death – Arts on Screen series (Wed)

Feb. 23-27

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Wed-Sun)

Parallel Mothers (Wed-Sun)

Michelangelo: Love and Death – Arts on Screen series (Sun)

*Movie titles and showdays subject to change.