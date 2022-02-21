Court Square Theater offers Black Health and Wellness presentation

Mindset and empowerment coach Letitia Bates will discuss Black Health and Wellness at an event at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg on Monday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

An award-winning speaker, Bates is author of the Amazon bestseller I CAN: 12 Keys to Achieve Personal Success in the SMARTEST Way. She is also the owner of At the Wheel Coaching, where she helps women entrepreneurs and professionals unleash their power to increase their impact, income, and influence.

This is a free community event. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. presentation.

For more information, visit valleyarts.org/performances or call 540.433.9189.

Located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley. Programs are supported by 2022 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.