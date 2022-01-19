Court Square Theater launches X2 Comedy Series

At a time when the world could use a healthy dose of laughter, Court Square Theater launches the X2 Comedy Series, beginning Saturday, Jan. 29.

Hosted by JMU Professor Chris Womack, the show opens with the comedic talents of Dawn Davis Womack, along with New & Improv’d, the oldest and boldest comedy group at James Madison University.

The Laugh Therapist steps on stage as headliner for the evening.

X2 Comedy provides high quality clean comedy (think PG-13), bringing the best of its nationally touring, regional and local comedians to this 2022 series.

Reserve your seat now for a much-needed wellness break – and plan to enjoy an evening of hearty belly laughs.

For more information and to reserve your seat, visit valleyarts.org/performances.

Tickets are $20 each, with group discounts available (call 540.433.9189). Doors open at 7 p.m. for each 7:30 p.m. performance.

Dates – all Saturdays – for the remaining 2022 X2 Comedy shows are: Feb. 26, April 9, June 11, Aug. 13, Oct. 8, and Dec. 10.