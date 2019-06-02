Court Square Theater launches new Summer Family Film Series June 8

Arts Council of the Valley presents the Summer Family Film Series, June-August at Court Square Theater.

Sponsored by DuPont Community Credit Union, the series features family-friendly films at noon on Saturdays. Tickets for each film are $5 per person, with children under age three admitted free. June films are:

Sing (PG) – June 8 Dapper koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Facing the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition. (1 Hr 54 Min)

Despicable Me 3 (PG) – June 15 The mischievous Minions hope Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, he finds himself in an uneasy alliance with his long-lost brother to take down a former child star who seeks revenge against the world. (1 Hr 36 Min)

The Lego Batman Movie (PG) – June 29 There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Runtime: 2 Hrs 9 Min

Court Square Theater hosts the Summer Family Film Series on Saturdays. Doors open at 11:30 am, with the show beginning at noon. Tickets are $5 per person, with children under three admitted free. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.

