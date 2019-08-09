Court Square Theater hosts The Jacob Jolliff Band

Arts Council of the Valley welcomes​ The Jacob Jolliff Band -​ led by one of the nation’s premier contemporary bluegrass mandolinists – to its Court Square Theater stage Thursday, Sept, 12 at 8 pm.

While still a Berklee School of Music student, Jacob Jolliff founded the New England roots band ​ Joy Kills Sorrow, logging three records, hundreds of shows, and thousands of worldwide touring miles. Jolliff was named National Mandolin Championship winner in 2012, and joined bluegrass giant ​Yonder Mountain String Band

​ two years later.

Jolliff continues to tour extensively with ​ Yonder Mountain String Band, assembling his namesake band only when his relentless touring schedule permits, for not-to-be-missed performances. The Jacob Jolliff Band features some of the most innovative young bluegrass players in the country.

Court Square Theater hosts The Jacob Jolliff Band Thursday, Sept. 12. Doors open at 7 pm, with the show beginning at 8 pm. Tickets are $15 advance and $18 at the door. Student discount tickets ($12) are available at the door, or by calling 540.433-9189. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Court Square Theater Music Series 2019 Lead Sponsor is James McHone Jewelry, with additional support from Series Sponsor VMRC.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.

