Court Square Theater announces Royal Opera House The Nutcracker
A Christmas treat for the whole family, The Nutrcracker has a special place in the hearts of ballet fans around the world. Court Square Theater brings the magic of this holiday classic to Harrisonburg for a Christmas Eve showing, Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 1 pm.
Recorded live at The Royal Opera House in December 2016, this glorious production features choreography by Peter Wright.
It is Christmas Eve and Herr Drosselmeyer the magician sweeps young Clara away on a fantasy adventure in which time is suspended, the family living-room becomes a great battlefield, and a magical journey takes them through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets.
Tchaikovsky’s glittering score, the gorgeous festive stage designs, and The Royal Ballet’s captivating dancing including an exquisite pas de deux between the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince, make this Nutcracker the quintessential Christmas experience.
Tickets (Adult $14, Senior $12, Student $10) are available at valleyarts.org, or by calling 540.433.9189.
Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.