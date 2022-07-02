Court Square Theater announces July 16 drag show: Red, White & Blue Party
Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg presents “A Night of Illusion Drag Show: Red, White & Blue Party,” on Saturday, July 16, at 8:30 p.m.
This family-friendly performance for all ages is hosted by J.P. “Big Daddy” Gulla and special guest host Enya Salad.
Featured entertainers are Mrs. Char Cooterie, Alyssa Matthews, Celina Drake, Makayla Monroe (Miss Impulse 2021), Alexis K Salad (Miss Gay Virginia US Icon), and Coti Collins (former Miss Gay America and former Miss Gay United States).
Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org/performances or call (540) 433-9189.