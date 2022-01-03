Court Square Theater announces January films and live events

Court Square Theater provides a mix of film and live performances during January, with the return of The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band slated for Jan. 21, a tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 26, and the launch of the X2 Comedy Series on Jan. 29.

Tickets for all three live events are now available at valleyarts.org/performances:

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, Friday, Jan. 21; doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performance. Advance tickets are $15 ($18 at the Door).

GRO L.O.V.E. Concert Series MLK Jr Tribute, Wednesday, Jan. 26; doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 event featuring iRon Lion and DJ Double U. Adult Advance tickets are $15 ($18 at the Door); Student Advance tickets are $10 ($13 at the Door).

X2 Comedy Series brings clean (PG-13) nationally touring, regional, and local comedians to CST, beginning Saturday, Jan. 29. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Single-price tickets are $20.

January film highlights (check the full schedule at valleyarts.org/films.) include:

Jan. 5-9

Don’t Look Up (Wed-Sun)

The Lost Daughter (Wed-Sun)

Clifford: The Big Red Dog (Sat)

Manet: Portraying Life – Arts on Screen series (Wed & Sun)

Jan. 12-16

C’mon C’mon (Wed-Sun)

Don’t Look Up (Wed-Sun)

Jan. 19-23

C’mon C’mon (Wed-Sun)

The French Dispatch (Wed-Sun)

Manet: Portraying Life – Arts on Screen series (Wed & Sun)

Labyrinth, and Puppetry Master Class with J.P. Gulla

Jan. 26-30

Citizen Ashe (Wed-Sun) ● The French Dispatch (Wed-Sun)

Manet: Portraying Life – Arts on Screen series (Sun)

*Movie titles and showdays subject to change.

Masks are required – except when actively eating or drinking.

The current COVID-19 policy is available at valleyarts.org/cst-covid19-policy.

