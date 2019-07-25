Court Square Theater announces Fall Music Series

Top-notch performers bring a variety of bluegrass interpretations to the Court Square Theater Fall 2019 Music Series.

The Seldom Scene​ – Friday, August 16 at 8 pm (advance tickets $27; $30 at the door). Described as Americana and bluegrass, this award-winning and Grammy-nominated band formed in 1971, and quickly developed a national following for their merging of bluegrass with music from outside the genre, including folk and rock ‘n roll.

Friday, August 16 at 8 pm (advance tickets $27; $30 at the door). Described as Americana and bluegrass, this award-winning and Grammy-nominated band formed in 1971, and quickly developed a national following for their merging of bluegrass with music from outside the genre, including folk and rock ‘n roll. The Jacob Jolliff Band​ – Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm (advance tickets $15; $18 at the door; students $12). ​Mandolinist Jacob Jolliff started his own band in 2015, relying on traditional bluegrass ensemble instruments while calling on a range of outside influences to create a unique take on roots music. His group features Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, Stash Wyslouch on guitar, and Jeff Picker on bass.

Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8 pm (advance tickets $15; $18 at the door; students $12). ​Mandolinist Jacob Jolliff started his own band in 2015, relying on traditional bluegrass ensemble instruments while calling on a range of outside influences to create a unique take on roots music. His group features Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, Stash Wyslouch on guitar, and Jeff Picker on bass. Russell Moore & The IIIrd Tyme Out​ – Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 pm (advance tickets $19; $23 at the door). Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out is celebrating nearly 25 years as one of the genres most awarded and influential groups in modern day bluegrass.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 pm (advance tickets $19; $23 at the door). Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out is celebrating nearly 25 years as one of the genres most awarded and influential groups in modern day bluegrass. David Church & Terri Lisa​ – Friday, Sept. 27, 7 pm (advance tickets $18; $21 at the door). David Church is recognized for his authentic rendition of Hank Williams’ sound, as well as a passion for traditional “RETRO” country music. He and his wife Terri Lisa star on RFD-TV’s Mid w e s t C o u n t r y .

Friday, Sept. 27, 7 pm (advance tickets $18; $21 at the door). David Church is recognized for his authentic rendition of Hank Williams’ sound, as well as a passion for traditional “RETRO” country music. He and his wife Terri Lisa star on RFD-TV’s Mid w e s t C o u n t r y . The Kody Norris Show​ – Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 pm (advance tickets $15; $17 at the door). Top notch picking is center stage, with humor and visual flash also a part of the entertaining foursome, fronted by Norris on guitar and his fiddling “sweetie,” Mary Rachel Nalley; Tyler Wiseman on bass, and Josiah Tyree on banjo.

Doors open one hour before each performance. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Court Square Theater Music Series 2019 Lead Sponsor is James McHone Jewelry, with additional support from Series Sponsor VMRC.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.

