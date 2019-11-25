Court Square Theater announces 2019-2020 Music Series

Court Square Theater announces its 2019-2020 Music Series, with a lineup of tried and true performers popular in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Nothin’ Fancy Holiday Show Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 pm Nothin’ Fancy formed in 1994 to compete in a bluegrass competition. Since then, the group has grown in popularity, releasing 11 full length albums, and ​hosting a Bluegrass Festival in Buena Vista, VA since 2001. ​Advance tickets $15; $18 at the door.

Hank Williams Sr. Tribute ​Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 pm This popular show brings together an all-star cast of friends who gather once a year to celebrate the songs of a country music idol. ​GRAMMY® winners ​Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer host the evening with ​Robin & Linda Williams​. The band is rounded out with ​The Kennedys (Pete & Maura)​,​ Patrick McAvinue​, and ​Mark Schatz​. ​Advance tickets $25; $29 at the door.

Hiss Go​lden Messenger Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 pm Led by M.C. Taylor and originating in Durham, NC, Hiss Golden Messenger’s American folk sound is hard to defi​ne, but definitely one-of-a-kind. Advance tickets $18; $22 at the door.

Ralph Stanley I​I & the Clinch Mountain Boys Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 pm Playing more than 200 shows a year, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys are an audience favorite at festivals, clubs, arenas, amphitheaters, country fairs – wherever the blue bus might take them! Advance tickets $18; $21 at the door.

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band​ Saturday, March 7 at 7 pm Recreating much-loved tunes of bygone days are Mike Phipps on guitar and “Charlie Waller” sound-alike vocals, David Propst on mandolin and vocals, Rick Briggs on banjo and vocals, Eric Troutman on upright bass and vocals, and Geoff Gay on dobro and vocals. Advance tickets $13; $16 at the door.

Claire Lynch with Jim Hurst​ Sunday, March 29 at 7 pm Blazing her own trail in the mid 70s when there were few role models for young women in the genre, Claire Lynch made history when she led the Front Porch String Band which evolved in the 80s and 90s into “one of the sharpest and most exciting post-modern bluegrass bands on the circuit.” She formed her own Claire Lynch Band in 2005 and has since consistently been a top pick of prestigious publications, critics and audiences across the US and beyond. Advance tickets $23; $26 at the door.

Special Consensus​ Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm Led by Greg Cahill, this long-running Chicago-based bluegrass band blends classic style with modern influences. Advance tickets $13; $16 at the door.

Doors open one hour before each performance. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Lead Sponsor for the Arts Council of the Valley 2019-20 Music Series at Court Square Theater is James McHone Jewelry, with additional support from Series Sponsor VMRC.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg.

