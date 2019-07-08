County Line Mercantile hosting Team of Destiny book signing

County Line Mercantile in Albemarle County is hosting a book signing for Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham’s new book, Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, on Sunday, July 14.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

WHEN:

Sunday, July 14, noon-2 p.m.

WHERE:

County Line Mercantile

5548 Seminole Trail

Barboursville

Get your copy today!

Copies of Team of Destiny by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham are on sale now.

Copies are available at:

Online at Mincers.com

Mincer’s: 1527 University Ave. (The Corner)

1527 University Ave. (The Corner) Mincer’s: 2015 Bond St. (The Shops at Stonefield)

2015 Bond St. (The Shops at Stonefield) New Dominion Bookshop: 404 East Main St (Downtown Mall)

404 East Main St (Downtown Mall) County Line Mercantile: 5548 Seminole Trail (Albemarle/Greene line)

5548 Seminole Trail (Albemarle/Greene line) UVA Bookstore: 400 Emmet St. South (On Grounds)

400 Emmet St. South (On Grounds) AugustaFreePress.com and JerryRatcliffe.com will continue to sell copies online. Copies are $25 plus tax and $2.75 shipping per order.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

