country music artist thomas rhett to perform at jpj in september 2023
Culture

Country music artist Thomas Rhett to perform at JPJ in September 2023

Crystal Graham
Published:

thomas rhett home team JPJCountry music artist Thomas Rhett revealed his Home Team Tour 23 today which includes a stop at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Sept. 21, 2023.

The tour will run from May 4 to Sept. 29, 2023.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett in a news release. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

Appearing with Rhett on tour will be Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

Rhett has 19 multi-platinum and gold-certified No. 1 hits, 12 billion streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s. He has won eight Academy of Country Music Awards including Entertainer of the Year. He has also won two CMA awards, five Grammy nominations and more.

Tickets for the full tour go on sale on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on ThomasRhett.com, on Ticketmaster or at the JPJ arena box office.

The tour is produced by Live Nation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

