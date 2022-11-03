country music artist thomas rhett to perform at jpj in september 2023

Country music artist Thomas Rhett revealed his Home Team Tour 23 today which includes a stop at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Sept. 21, 2023.

The tour will run from May 4 to Sept. 29, 2023.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” said Thomas Rhett in a news release. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

Appearing with Rhett on tour will be Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

Rhett has 19 multi-platinum and gold-certified No. 1 hits, 12 billion streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s. He has won eight Academy of Country Music Awards including Entertainer of the Year. He has also won two CMA awards, five Grammy nominations and more.

Tickets for the full tour go on sale on Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on ThomasRhett.com, on Ticketmaster or at the JPJ arena box office.

The tour is produced by Live Nation.